Biba teams up with AstraFit to offer virtual dressing room

Women’s ethnic wear brand Biba has collaborated with AstraFit to introduce a virtual dressing room on its website. Finding the right fit and size of clothing online can be quite tedious. This way Biba has brought the next-generation solution for fit, size and personalization to India.

AstraFit is an online fitting room service for fashion e-commerce. Unlike size calculators that are only based on fit and size approximations, AstraFit builds a precise 2D body model of the customer virtually, so they know not only the right size, but also the correct length of the garment. The online tool provides a summary of recommended sizes, details of the model, the elasticity of the fabric and description of how the garment fits and feels in different parts of the body based on the customer’s body measurements and body shape.

AstraFit’s superfast garment digitization system requires measuring only one size of any garment manually to calculate all the other sizes automatically. It works accurately and efficiently even for large numbers. Use of this system has tripled Biba’s conversion rate, boosting revenue by five per cent within the first two months of integration. Time spent on the website and pages viewed per visit have increased 266 per cent and 136 per cent respectively.