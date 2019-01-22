Birla Cellulose launches eco-enhanced variant of Liva called ‘Livaeco’

Birla Cellulose has introduced an eco-enhanced variant of Liva fabric called Livaeco. With Livaeco, Birla Cellulose is looking at systematically engaging with the textile value chain and offering fashionable clothing that is ecofriendly. With Livaeco, Birla Cellulose takes a quantum leap towards making fashion more sustainable. Liva is a brand from the Aditya Birla Group. Over four years, Liva has become the preferred ingredient brand for most consumers through its consistent high quality, natural origin and fluidity that it imparts to the garments, making them fashionable and highly desirable. The brand ambassador for Liva is Kangana Ranaut.

Liva itself is a highly sustainable fabric, Livaeco enhances this further through the use of raw materials from sustainable and certified forests, lowest water consumption and low green house gas emissions during the manufacturing process coupled with a unique traceability solution for ensuring source credibility.

Livaeco will be available exclusively in the spring/summer and autumn/winter collections of the brand W, which has specially curated a high fashion collection leveraging the attributes of Livaeco. The collections will be in 300 exclusive W Stores and in W collections at large format stores and multi brand outlets across India by March’19.