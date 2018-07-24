Biswa Bangla expands retail presence, enters five more cities

Biswa Bangla that already has eight stores across Bengal and Delhi is now venturing into newer territories. Besides opening stores in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Jaipur this fiscal, Biswa Bangla is also stepping into PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi. In the Mamata Banerjee versus Narendra Modi battle, it is advantage cottage industry. It has led to job generation, sustainable development, and promotion of indigenous culture. Biswa Bangla has been performing exceedingly well in its home state of West Bengal and generated sales worth Rs 20 crore in the financial year 2017-18 with an annual growth of 20 per cent.

Though Banerjee’s project may not yet match the scale of the Khadi initiative and is not present on major e-commerce sites, it is growing at 20 per cent annually with a revenue of Rs 20 crore in last fiscal. From reviving indigenous fabric to promoting sustainable fashion, Biswa Bangla is on an expansion spree in terms of the number of stores as well as product innovation; much like its experienced counterpart-brand Khadi.

Coming to new products, Biswa Bangla is coming up with Nettle fibre and bamboo yarns that would be used to make clothes. The brand that started with 5,000 products in 2013 now has 10,000 products under its umbrella.