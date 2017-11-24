Blackberrys on retail expansion drive, plans 30-35 stores

Menswear brand Blackberrys is planning to open 30-35 stores by the end of this fiscal in Tier I, II cities. The brand is also expected to launch its second private label in 2018. As a part of their annual plan to open 60-70 stores, Blackberrys plans to open 30-35 more stores by March 2018. The scaling up will focus on opening stores more in Tier I and II towns. After its private label brand for denim, Urban, the brand has revealed plan to launch another brand for khaki merchandises.

Ramesh Kaushik, Vice President-Brand Experience, Blackberrys, says the company is looking at horizontal and vertical expansion and looking at more stores in India and within existing cities respectively. Looking at the rapid growth of consumerism in smaller towns of India, fuelled by e-commerce and digital media, they are looking at major expansion in Tier I and II cities. The next store launches lined up for Siliguri, Guwahati and Ambala. With the largest number of company-operated stores in length and breadth of the country, the brand is now evaluating possibilities to scale up through franchise mode.