Blackberrys to enter women’s wear space

Menswear brand Blackberrys will expand its product portfolio and foray into the womenswear segment in the coming months. The brand is also planning to add 100 stores before the end of the current financial year. The company is expecting its sales to jump 60 per cent on the back of its retail expansion across India and eyeing revenue of Rs 1,000 crore this fiscal. It has been growing at a compounded annual growth rate of about 25 per cent per annum and expects to sustain this growth momentum as it expands its footprint through a combination of exclusive stores and store-in-store formats. Last fiscal, the company closed with a turnover of Rs 900 crore and expects to cross Rs 1,000 crore this financial year.

The company is also mulling adding women’s wear under the casual range. The plan for women’s wear is driven by the huge demand that the segment is witnessing. Blackberry’s which owns two brands ‘Urban and Casual’ presently operates 250 brand stores in which 185 are the company operated stores and rest are franchise-operated.