Boardriders and Volcom to make Hawaii retail return under new partnerships

Boardriders is set to make its return to Hawaii through new partnerships under the group’s current parent company, Authentic Brands Group.

The Levy Group has stepped up to reopen Volcom’s store in Haleiwa, while BR Japan will oversee the reopening of Boardriders’ Waikīkī location.

Speaking on the plans, David Brooks, EVP of action and outdoor sports at Authentic, said: “This more than retail returning to the islands – it’s our brands reconnecting with a place that has been essential to our identity.

“Through shared partnerships and shared vision, we’re elevating the retail landscape, supporting local jobs, and bringing surf culture back to the centre of the experience.”

Boardriders’ Haleiwa site will serve as its US flagship store, reopening in a 7,000 square feet space where it will offer a curated mix of action and outdoor brands, including Quiksilver, Billabong, Volcom, Roxy and RVCA.

Meanwhile, Volcom’s location, to be launched in collaboration with local retailer Cycle City, will feature the brand’s apparel, swimwear, footwear, and accessories.

Since acquiring Boardriders’ portfolio in 2023, Authentic has enacted its typical third-party licensing model across the swim and surf brand collective, seen in the opening of 15 new stores across Western Europe.