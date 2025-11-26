Boggi Milano targets $120 million US turnover by 2030 with ambitious expansion

Menswear brand Boggi Milano has strengthened its retail presence in the United States with the opening of its third store in New York. Located within The Shops complex at Columbus Circle, the new space marks an important step in the company's international growth strategy, which aims for a significant increase in turnover in the country over the next five years.

The new location joins existing boutiques in Soho and on Madison Avenue. According to a statement, the opening is part of a broader development plan supported by a 42 million dollar investment. This plan aims to consolidate the brand's presence in the North American market.

Boggi Milano aims to reach a turnover of 120 million dollars in the United States by 2030

Boggi Milano has outlined specific financial targets for the region. The company aims to achieve a turnover of 120 million dollars in the United States by 2030, with an estimated EBITDA of around 17 percent. To achieve these results, the retailer plans to open three new stores per year for the next five years, aiming for a total of 18 standalone stores by the end of the decade.

Future expansion will focus on key cities including Miami, Chicago, Boston and Washington, as well as high-potential areas in Texas and California. Regarding the target audience, the company has indicated that its main clientele in the United States consists of men between 46 and 48 years old.

In addition to its direct retail network, the brand is pursuing growth through wholesale and digital channels, the statement noted. This includes a partnership with the US department store chain Bloomingdale’s. The partnership covers both a digital concession model and physical spaces in locations in Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Miami and Orlando.

“This year marks a true milestone for Boggi Milano in North America, as we celebrate the opening of three iconic boutiques in Soho, Madison Avenue and The Shops at Columbus Circle,” said Alessandro Cappelli, US CEO of Boggi Milano, in a statement. “We are particularly enthusiastic about the performance in Florida, where our business through Bloomingdale’s is already experiencing strong growth.”

The newly opened store Credits: Boggi Milano

Cappelli confirmed that the brand is preparing for 2026 with a new store opening planned at the Brickell City Centre in Miami at the beginning of the year.

The new Columbus Circle store covers an area of 450 square metres and has been designed to offer an immersive shopping experience. Services offered include made-to-measure and the integration of physical and digital retail elements, such as the click and collect service.

“New York is a symbolic market for international fashion and the positive customer response confirms the strength of our positioning and the relevance of our style proposition,” added Claudio Zaccardi, president and chief executive officer of Boggi Milano. “The goal is to continue to grow in a structured and sustainable way.”

Currently, the Italian brand operates 244 stores in over 60 countries.