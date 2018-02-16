Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi to launch clothing line

After Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, is now set to enter the fashion world. The actress will follow the footsteps of her colleagues by venturing out with a fashion line. She aims to make fashion affordable for all. The actress’ new venture is an initiative towards that direction. This provides an opportunity to young girls to explore their fashionable side at reasonable prices.

Huma’s forthcoming line is yet to be titled. Knowing that it will be for young girls, the designs will have a contemporary, feminine and youthful. Moreover, Huma will be completed involved wherein she will be overseeing everything right from the designs of the clothes to distribution of the brand.