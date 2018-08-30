Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is the new face of ethnic brand Rangriti

Parineeti Chopra is the new brand ambassador for ethnic wear brand Rangriti. The actress will feature in an all new campaign ‘Your World, Your Stage’ which is expected to be rolled out ahead of the upcoming festive season. Rangriti offers Indian fashion that appeal to women across age groups and genres. The range has a mix of fashion and comfort. The brand currently has 56 exclusive brand outlets and expects to cross 100 stores by the middle of 2019. Rangriti has a focus on Tier II and Tier III cities and is also sold through online platforms and multi-brand outlets.

Rangriti belongs to Biba Apparels. Biba launched Rangriti as a cheaper priced subsidiary in 2015 and the brand’s current turnover is Rs 100 crores. Biba aims to make that Rs 300 crores over the coming few years. Biba rakes in 15 to 17 per cent of sales from online channels and from its own site, the sales percentage is between four to five per cent. The company's revenue is growing annually at 30 to 35 per cent. The ethnic wear industry in India is worth around Rs 70,000 crores.