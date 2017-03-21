Bombay Dyeing plans new store openings

Bombay Dyeing is looking at opening 500 exclusive stores. These will be run as franchises. Also, 30 company owned outlets will be transformed into experience centers. The company is aiming for a retail turnover of Rs 1,000 crores and will also be setting up an e-commerce platform besides investing in technology and promotions.

Bombay Dyeing is a textile and manufacturing company. The company will have a reinvigorated focus on the youth segment. Its new look will be showcased across its consumer touch points, right from product packaging and to store signage as well as its website.

The summer 2017 collection has an array of designs. Design themes have been created keeping the international color trends for the season and drawing inspiration from the tastes and preferences of consumers who range from millennials to the high net worth segments. There will be a product for every lifestyle segment.

The company has earmarked more than Rs 100 crores to support the revamp of the brand and communicate the changes to its consumers over the next four years. It has begun investing in technology, talent and brands and plans on spending the remaining on promotional activities and advertisements.