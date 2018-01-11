Bombay Shirt Company to enter US market with store in New York

Bombay Shirt Company (BSC), India’s first online custom-made shirt brand, will be entering the US market by opening their first concept store in Soho, New York city next week. BSC permits customers to call a tailor home to take measurements for customised shirts and also gives them an option to design and personalise shirts on their online portal. The store will be located at 223, Mott Street, Soho, New York and have in house tailors, stylists and experts to assist customers visiting the stores. It will also display their latest collections of BSC casual and formal shirts.

Akshay Narvekar, Founder and Creative Director in a statement says, “We are extremely excited to mark our first venture in the United States. New York City has always been on our radar and was an obvious choice expanding outside India. We lay great focus on the provenance of our products and hope that our new clientele in the US will enjoy the latest BSC experience.”

Ashesh Amin, Business Partner of BSC responds, “We challenge the notion of ready-to-wear by pricing our shirts at a competitive price point. We strongly believe that every man needs a custom shirt, he just has to own it, to know it and what better stage than New York City to roll out this venture. We strongly believe that every man needs a custom shirt, he just has to own it, to know it and what better stage than New York City to roll out this venture.”

Bombay Shirt Company founded in 2012 has a strong online presence as well as physical outlets across leading metros in India. The company last year had entered the Middle East with a store in Dubai the UAE.