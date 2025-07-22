Bonkers Corner expands to North India with 15th store in Mohali

Bonkers Corner, an Indian streetwear brand, has announced the opening of its 15th exclusive retail store and its first in Punjab, located at CP67 Mall in Mohali. This launch signifies the brand's official entry into Northern India, extending its presence beyond major metropolitan areas to tap into fashion-forward cities with high potential.

The brand has cultivated a rapidly growing following among Gen Z and young millennials through its distinctive designs, licensed character collaborations, oversized silhouettes, and accessible pricing. The new Mohali store, situated on the second floor of the CP67 Mall and spanning 1,271 sq. ft. of carpet area, will offer Bonkers Corner’s full product range. This includes oversized tees, cargos, co-ord sets, and licensed intellectual property drops featuring global names such as Marvel, Pokémon, Hello Kitty, Smiley Originals, and Playboy.

Shubham Gupta, founder of Bonkers Corner, highlighted the significance of this expansion. "This is a huge milestone for us, our 15th store and our very first in Punjab," Gupta stated. He further added, "Punjab has always been a cultural powerhouse when it comes to music, lifestyle, and street style. The state has consistently influenced youth across India from oversized silhouettes to statement fashion, the trends often start here. For us, launching in Mohali isn't just about retail growth — it's about being present in a region that inspires our community and contributes so much to youth culture."

This launch is part of Bonkers Corner’s broader retail expansion strategy, which aims to increase its store count to over 20 outlets by early 2026 across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The brand intends to strengthen its omni-channel ecosystem by strategically opening high-footfall physical locations while leveraging real-time customer insights gathered from its established e-commerce base. Bonkers Corner is known for its eclectic range of garments and accessories, blending contemporary styles with bold designs, and currently operates stores in nine locations, including Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Guwahati, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, with its flagship store located in Amanora Mall, Pune.