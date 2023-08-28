Boots to unveil beauty-only store as category shines

Health and beauty retailer Boots has said it will be opening a beauty-only store at London’s Battersea Power Station later this year.

The 11,200 square foot space will be the first of its kind for Boots, offering a selection of products, services and advice solely that descend solely from the beauty sphere.

As part of the opening, there will also be a lot of ‘new’ for the retailer, which is further planning to recruit a team of beauty specialists to provide customers with free consultations and skincare advice at the location.

On the store’s launch, Boots is also preparing to introduce new beauty brands to both the store and its e-commerce site, several of which are UK-exclusive and female-owned.

The store’s opening builds on Boots’ ongoing efforts to revamp the beauty side of its business, with the company noting that it would continue to invest in beauty halls and advisors across its portfolio.

Such investments have already been present in the rejuvenation of over 170 of Boots’ beauty halls in both the UK and Ireland, where new brands have also been introduced for the first time, including Function of Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and Mac Cosmetics.

Boots’ increased efforts in this area reflects a “standout performance from the beauty category” in the company’s Q3 for the financial year, where sales grew 18 percent YoY during the period.