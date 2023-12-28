Boxing Day footfall up 5 percent in London’s West End

The festive season has rounded off on a positive note for London’s West End district, with Boxing Day footfall up 5 percent on 2022 levels, continuing the “buoyant” atmosphere seen throughout December as a whole.

During the month, footfall grew 20 percent compared to November, and rose 6 percent compared to December last year.

The New West End Company (NWEC), which reported the figures, said that such growth had been driven by the return of international shoppers, which had initially overtaken domestic shopping during the Black Friday weekend.

Such shoppers further contributed to a 20 percent year-on-year footfall spike on Bond Street, while the real estate firm said that early reports from retailers suggested a strong festive trading period overall.

In a release, Dee Corsi, chief executive of NWEC, said: “The vibrancy of the district at Christmas-time is a reflection of the West End’s reputation as a world-class retail and leisure destination.

“More than just shopping, many flock here to enjoy all that the area has to offer across the festive season – little wonder then that we have had a busy December, rounded off with a bumper Boxing Day to set the West End up for a positive start to 2024.

“However, we cannot afford to ignore that it is international visitors driving our recovery this winter, particularly on Boxing Day. The cost-of-living crisis is squeezing domestic spending and dampening consumer confidence.

“It is imperative that the government heeds calls for an independent review of tax-free shopping to put us back on a level playing field with Continental Europe.”