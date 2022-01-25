Bradford to trial UK Green Street sustainability scheme

A select number of independent businesses in Bradford are set to take part in a sustainable high street pilot scheme that aims to encourage retailers to become more eco-friendly in their operations.

Green Street, a government-backed strategy, looks to help high street-based companies to become more sustainable through accessing free support and guidance. The initiative will make a start in Bradford, where it will face a trial that, if proven successful, will be rolled out nationwide.

The Green Street organisation, which initially launched its site in 2021, began as a guide for “planet-friendly shopping” based on real retail experiences. The guide was produced as part of the Retail Sector Council, a body of around 24 retailers working to promote UK retail in a sustainable way.

Developing a greener high street

Now, the company is looking to push for action, with 30 participants in the initiative set to receive free support and guidance in their sustainable endeavours. Workshops and data will also be made accessible to those participating, with each activation hoping to enable further connections to other large-scale businesses and help promote growth.

Furthermore, participants will undergo a sustainability review by experts that will assist them in establishing quick and profitable ways to apply greener business practices.

Its Bradford trial will be led by retailer and businesswoman, Victoria Robertshaw, and funding will be provided by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, with further support from Bradford’s council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Retailers interested in taking part can sign up through Green Street’s website until January 31, with the programme hoping success will be seen through the development of a “retail community centred around agreed sustainable principles”.