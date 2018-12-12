Brand Factory’s 3rd Free Shopping Weekend opens today

The third edition of Brand Factory’s sale event ‘Free Shopping Weekend’ (FSW) is being held from December 12 to 16, 2018. Over 200 national and global brands are participating in the five-day sale event that offers heavy discounts on a range of apparels. Brand Factory by Future Lifestyle Fashions has also rolled out a 360-degree integrated campaign #DontShopAtFSW in print, TV, digital, radio along with corporate and student community tie-ups to promote the sale event.

The last two editions of the sale event were a great success with lakhs of customers participating. Brand Factory expects this edition to be the biggest due to its increased store presence in Tier II, and III markets. FSW is India’s only national ticketed shopping event conducted in 88 stores and 37 cities. To participate in the event, shoppers need to pre-book their entry passes at a minimal cost of Rs 250 and Rs 100.