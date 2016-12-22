Brand Factory shifts focus to North India

After getting a strong foothold in Southern India market, Brand Factory, part of the Kishore Biyani-led Future Lifestyle and Fashion, is now looking atstrengthen its presence in North India which include Delhi and its neighbourhood, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. As a part of the move, Brand Factory organized a three-day sale ‘The Free Shopping Weekend’ that ended last Sunday. In this move, Brand Factory recorded Rs. 110 crores in sales, R s10 crores more than its expectations.

Said Suresh Sadhwani, CEO, Brand Factory his company with 12 stores in Hyderabad and eight stores in Bengaluru is strong in the South. For the last two-three years, they have started moving out of the South and expanding presence in other zones. Hence, now the focus is on Northern India.

The fashion supermarket currently operates 50 stores across the country and on an average adds 12-13 stores every year. The decade-old chain offers 200 brands, including Levis, Lee, Wrangler, Nike, Jack and Jones and Louis Phillipe and 20-70 per cent discount on all products throughout the year. Brand Factory closed the financial year 2016 with a revenue of Rs 950 crores and is expecting to end this fiscal with a revenue of Rs. 1,500 crores. Going forward, the company plans to invest Rs150 crores in the next three years in a bid to open 40 new stores.