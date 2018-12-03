Brand Factory to be launched online

Future Group will launch its online site brandfactory.in in February next year. This would be a major online project of the group in the ecommerce space after it closed its online furniture store business FabFurnish. The group was one of the pioneers in the online sales in India with futurebazar.com, which was probably even earlier than Flipkart. The company's effort on fabfurnish and tablet driven sales also did not work and it lost money in that business. The company’s current online venture Hometown, which is operated on other’s website, is likely to generate Rs 100 crore business this year.

As per group CEO Kishore Biyani in February, they would be launching brandfactory.in, which would be their biggest launch in ecommerce and online business. He further says, they are investing in the online business and trying to understand the space again.