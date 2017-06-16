Brandzstorm brings luxury brands to India

Brandzstorm Marketing has signed exclusive agreements with three watch brands: Furla, Tonino Lamborghini and Steve Madden.

The company has acquired the exclusive marketing, distribution and licensing rights for these three fashion watch brands in the Indian market. The brands will be retailed in leading multi-brand watch boutiques, shopping malls such as Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and Central and other independent retail outlets including leading e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

Brandzstorm Marketing is a distributor of premium fashion labels and intends to capitalize on the global brand equity of these labels along with their lifestyle appeal to cater to discerning fashionistas in the hinterland of India. Its top priority will be to establish these brands’ presence with select retailers in leading metros, Tier I and Tier II cities. Brandzstorm believes there will be a great degree of acceptance of these distinctive urban style products among watch connoisseurs and gen-next fashion aspirants.

Tonino Lamborghini promotes distinctive Italian style and taste with prices ranging from Rs 99,500 to Rs 1,40,000. Furla boasts of time-honored craftsmanship, artisanal expertise, a sense of beauty and innovative designs. Prices range from Rs 11,950 to Rs 21,650. Steve Madden is a popular brand for high-quality and trendy women’s apparel and accessories at prices ranging from Rs 4,990 to Rs 8,490.