BRC publishes guideline on secondhand and pre-loved items

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has published a new guideline dedicated to secondhand and pre-loved items in a bid to help the industry work towards a circular economy.

The report has been developed with input from retailers, resale platforms, charity retailers and industry experts and outlines steps businesses can take to adhere to the principles of a circular model.

The organisation has created the document for clothing and footwear, as well as homeware textiles and other similar items.

In the guideline, the information provided covers various circular models and the importance of quality checks, while also urging retailers to work alongside charity stores.

The BRC said in a release that its long-term goal is to limit the sending of items to landfill by keeping them in circulation longer.

The publication has already been welcomed into Westminster and Holyrood, with MP’s supporting the motion in their respective parliaments.

“With more people looking for ways to shop sustainably, particularly as the cost-of-living rises, the sale of second-hand items in-store and online can encourage sustainable behaviours at affordable prices and take us one step further towards a circular economy,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC.

She continued: “Retailers recognise the role they can play in helping their customers shop in more environmentally friendly ways, and we hope that this guideline will help many on their sustainability journey.”