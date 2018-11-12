Brick and mortar retailers see great festive sales

Sales for India’s top apparel retail chains grew in double digits this festive season. Same-store sales grew eight to 15 per cent. For Shoppers Stop, sales during the six weeks to Durga Puja were up by 19 per cent over the same period last year and in double digits for Diwali. Beauty products, women’s shoes and handbags, ethnic wear, personal accessories and fragrances drove growth. Overall sales for Lifestyle and Max Retail during the festive period were up 12 per cent this year. Same-store sales for these two formats grew in high single digits.

Fabindia sales increased 12 to 14 per cent as compared to the previous two years. The festive season – from Durga Puja to Diwali – accounts for 30 to 40 per cent of annual sales for consumer goods makers and retailers across products such as smart phones, electronics, apparel and fashion. Sales during the previous two years were impacted due to online discounting, the introduction of GST in 2017 and demonetisation in 2016.

Some offline retailers offered discounts on certain bill sizes or gifts, which pushed up sales. During the festive season consumers tend to buy higher priced merchandise as compared to the regular period.