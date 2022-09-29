Browns closes Shoreditch store to focus on West End flagship

British fashion retailer Browns has closed its Shoreditch store to focus on its flagship in the West End.

The store, located at 21 Club Row in a former print factory, was opened in 2017 and was initially designed as a pop-up as part of the luxury retailer’s ‘Nomad’ roaming retail concept.

“We were so proud to have had the location far longer than we had initially expected, which ended up being five years, due to the success of the space,” a Browns spokesperson told Drapers.

“We have some really great plans in the coming months for our flagship, which will then give further insights into what is to come for Browns,” they said.

Focus on Mayfair flagship store

Last year, Browns unveiled its new “forever home”, Browns Brook Street in the heart of London’s Mayfair.

The new space features a curation of fashion, fine jewellery, fragrances, food and culture, and also includes a ‘sustainable restaurant’.

The reimagined boutique replaced the retailer’s former flagship on London’s South Molton Street, where founder Joan Burstein first opened the doors of the business back in 1970.

Browns was acquired by luxury e-tailer Farfetch back in 2015 as part of its omni-channel growth strategy.

In recent years, the retailer has been putting a focus on blending physical and digital components in its brick and mortar stores.