Browns introduces women’s activewear category

Luxury retailer Browns is diving into the athleisure and sportswear apparel as it adds women’s activewear into its line of offerings, according to Fashion Network. The brand launched its new Women’s Activewear on July 16 with 33 new brands, along with three exclusive styles from the brand MISBHV.

Offerings include labels such as Adam Selman Sport, Fanta, P.E. Nation, Girlfriend Collective, and Versace Active, as well as collaborations with Nike and Adidas. Pieces include traditional clothes for working out along with lifestyle pieces to incorporate into moments away from the gym or studio.

The activewear products are available on Browns’ website, and will also be available in an installation at Browns East in Shoreditch, London.