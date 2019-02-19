Budweiser launches streetwear collection Budxstreet in India

Iconic beer brand Budweiser has launched a street wear collection for India called Budxstreet in collaboration with multi-brand sneaker store Veg Non Veg, designer labels Huemn and NorBlack NorWhite, artistic director Hanif Kureshi, and Boxout.FM, an online community radio station. Budxstreet is a platform to engage the rising street culture community in India. The synergies in the ideals and beliefs of the brand and that of the collaborators have enabled the curation of a collection that is not only exclusive but also inspirational and distinct. The collection of unisex apparel and accessories will feature hoodies, jackets, skirts, trousers, dresses, and shirts.

The reason a beer brand is selling clothes is to get around India’s extremely stringent laws against alcohol advertising, making the entire alcoholic beverage business rely on surrogates. The rising street culture community in India is getting attention. Street wear has been getting the couture treatment thanks to high-end labels. Street wear is something that is approachable. People relate to it in terms of price. They feel there’s a community behind it. That’s something brands cannot do. With individuality and self expression fighting neck and neck with haute couture, street fashion in recent years is steadily making a shift from being restricted to specific subcultures to something more mainstream.