Burberry lands at Nordstrom’s New York flagship

Burberry has become the first fashion house to take over the concept space of Nordstrom’s recently opened New York flagship on 57th Street .

The British fashion label has set up a bespoke immersive installation spanning five rooms, open until the end of December. The space includes an immersive room with its floor, ceiling and walls completely adorned with the signature Thomas Burberry Monogram of interlocking TB initials and a theatre echoing Burberry’s Autumn Winter 2019 runway show space with pieces from the collection displayed on floating bust forms.

There’s also a raw, industrial space with cardboard building blocks contrasting with silver and gold mirrored cubes, with rectangular shapes covered in the Thomas Burberry Monogram packaging tape as well as a café inspired by Burberry’s Thomas’s cafe in London, and windows which form a blank canvas for visitors to illustrate and decorate.

The dedicated Burberry space features a curated selection of products by Nordstrom’s vice president of creative projects Olivia Kim from the Autumn Winter 2019 collection Tempest, alongside the Thomas Burberry Monogram collection, the Spring Summer 2020 pre-collection and Monogram motif products including t-shirts, hoodies and accessories.