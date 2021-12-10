Burberry opens Imagined Landscapes pop-up in Selfridges

British luxury house Burberry has brought its Imagined Landscapes concept to a pop-up in Selfridges London.

The idea centres around the house’s outerwear selection, which is currently being celebrated through a series of global pop-ups showing the extensive range in designs.

Exclusive styles will be available only at Selfridges, including an assortment of ready-to-wear items, such as casual shirts, cropped trousers and t-shirts adorned in gabardine patches. Burberry’s down and feather filled cotton gabardine coat, a diamond quilted gilet and a longline puffer coat will also be among the selection on offer.

The design of the pop-up looks to act as an intimate space, described as “exhibition meets retail”. Immersive audio strives to recreate the sounds of the outdoors, with imagery of the British countryside featured throughout.

“The pop-ups are a journey of discovery and escaping to a new reality,” the house said in a release.