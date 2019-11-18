Burberry opens Tokyo flagship designed by Riccardo Tisci

Burberry is strengthening its presence in Japan with the opening of a flagship store at the exclusive Ginza Marronnier building in Tokyo.

The store, which is the fourth Burberry has opened in Japan in the last six months, is the first in the country to reflect the new store concept by chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci and features exclusive items from the Spring Summer 2020 pre-collection, as well as a limited-edition Thomas’s Burberry Monogram print silk scarf in pistachio.

The store also allows visitors to take part in an “exclusive artificial reality experience” which can only be activated through QR codes on pistachio Thomas Burberry flags on Ginza Chuo-dori. An exclusive AR lens allows users to discover hidden Burberry deer on the streets of Ginza, which they can share on social channels such as Line or Instagram.