Burberry takes over iconic Paris department store Printemps with bespoke pop-up

British luxury label Burberry has landed at iconic Paris department store Printemps to showcase its SS20 collection.

Until 22 March, the brand is taking over the renowned atrium of the expansive store as well as all 11 of its window displays with a bespoke pop-up inspired by the animal kingdom - a reference to Thomas Burberry’s and chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s recognition of the power and symbolism of animals.

The space showcases Burberry’s latest collection for men and women, including trench coats, hoodies, t-shirts, signature bags and accessories. The installation features animals from Burberry’s and Printemps’ heritage - including gorillas, birds, lions and rabbits - and a colour palette combining Burberry beige and Printemps pink. The pop-up is also fitted out with carpets imprinted with the Thomas Burberry logo, contrasting mirrored surfaces and black and white watercolour print walls.

“We are thrilled to launch this exclusive partnership with Printemps, which brings Burberry’s spring-summer 2020 collection to life through powerful installations and unique, creative experiences,” Marco Gentile, president EMEIA at Burberry, said in a statement. “Throughout the store takeover, we have worked closely with Printemps to celebrate Burberry’s rich heritage while introducing our new house codes and iconic products. We are excited to welcome customers to immerse themselves in the world of Burberry and explore our new collection.”