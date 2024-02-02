Burberry turns Harrods “Knight Blue”

Burberry has unveiled a takeover at Harrods in London, transforming the luxury department store “Knight Blue,” the new signature colour of the British fashion house introduced by chief creative officer Daniel Lee.

The activation, which will run until February 29, is in celebration of Burberry’s “storied heritage” of exploration and the outdoors, from outfitting famed explorers to creating equipment for adventurers, and includes transforming Harrods’ recognisable green awnings in a seasonal Burberry blue check.

Other transformations include windows decorated with camping components such as guy ropes, draped waterproof fabrics and carabiners, and the famed Harrods’ green men outfitted in the Burberry ‘knight blue’ check, a new pattern introduced by Lee in his spring/summer 2024 collection. It marks the first time their uniforms have been redesigned by a fashion house.

While at night, the Brompton Road facade of the department store will be illuminated in blue.

The takeover continues inside with the ‘Burberry Camping Corner,’ offering classic British hiking accessories, including a bespoke knight bottle opener and a hot water bottle. The camping corner also offers a limited-edition orienteering map of Knightsbridge in collaboration with Open City charity and gives shoppers the chance to pick up a piece of Romney’s Kendal Mint Cake, a popular confection among explorers and mountaineers.

There is also a dedicated rainwear space, where visitors can “fully immerse themselves in Burberry’s rich history,” which includes a collection of iconic Burberry trench coats, this area is designed to offer a deeper understanding of the brand’s esteemed legacy and heritage.

Jonathan Akeroyd, chief executive officer at Burberry, said in a statement: “Burberry’s takeover of the world’s most recognisable department store, Harrods, brings together two icons of British luxury in a celebration of exploration and the outdoors.

“Daniel has a created a uniquely Burberry experience exclusively at Harrods that embraces our very British spirit of fun and adventure. We are excited to invite customers to immerse themselves in this world of modern British luxury.”

Burberry celebrating Harrods’ 175th anniversary with customised bear

The collaboration also includes an exclusive capsule collection featuring more than 40 Burberry pieces, which will be exclusive to Harrods for February in two new pop-up spaces at Door 6 and Door 9, and on the Harrods website. The collection spans womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories. It includes a new Knight bag crafted from Nappa leather, new iterations of the Chess and Rocking Horse bags, the Box sneaker in a new colourway and exclusive eyewear styles.

Burberry is also celebrating Harrods’ 175th anniversary this year with a customised run of signature Harrods bears wearing a miniature hand-embroidered Burberry scarf. There will be 175 bears available exclusively for purchase at Harrods. The luxury brand has also curated a custom Harrods hamper featuring a "unique camping-inspired offer complete with a limited-edition Burberry picnic blanket in knight blue”.

There is also a dedicated Burberry picnic area featuring knight blue benches alongside a food truck at Door 5 featuring British pastries and hot drinks.

Burberry transforms Harrods in the metaverse

The takeover can also be experienced virtually in the popular immersive platform Roblox, where the Harrods’ facade has been recreated on the platform for the first time. This will be Burberry’s second time launching an experience on Roblox, enabling players to explore the immersive virtual environment and unlock exclusive Burberry items.

Additionally, a virtual lens in partnership with Snapchat and an in-store digital experience “will give visitors new and exciting ways to interact with the world of Burberry”.

Daniel Lee, chief creative officer at Burberry, added: “We are excited to be collaborating with one of the world’s most celebrated luxury department stores. Bringing together two iconic British brands by designing a capsule collection with product exclusive to Harrods and creating an experience in store. The partnership is inspired by our heritage of exploration.”

