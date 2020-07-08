Businesses to get 1,000 pounds per furloughed employee returning to work

UK employers will receive a one-off bonus of 1,000 pounds for each furloughed employee who returns to work, the government has said.

It's part of a wider 30 billion pound package announced Wednesday by chancellor Rishi Sunak to support jobs and boost the economy after months of lockdown.

The Jobs Retention Bonus can be accessed by employers if the worker is still employed as of 31 January 2021 and is paid on average at least 520 per month - the equivalent of the lower earnings limit in National Insurance.

Sunak said the scheme would cost 9 billion pounds if all furloughed staff returned to work.

A new 2 billion pound Kickstart Scheme was also announced that will pay employers to create new jobs for any 16 to 24-year-old at risk of long-term unemployment. The scheme will cover the costs of a minimum of 25 hours per week paid at the National Minimum Wage for six months. So for a 24-year-old, the grant will be around 6,500 pounds.

Other measures include a scheme to pay businesses to hire apprentices and VAT cuts on food, accommodation and attractions.

“Throughout this crisis I have never been the prisoner of ideology. For me, this has never just been a question of economics, but of values,” Sunak said. “We believe in the nobility of work. We believe in the inspiring power of opportunity. We believe in the British people’s fortitude and endurance.

“Our plan has a clear goal: to protect, support and create jobs. It will give businesses the confidence to retain and hire. To create jobs in every part of our country. To give young people a better start. To give people everywhere the opportunity of a fresh start.”