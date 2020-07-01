Businesses within local lockdowns can re-furlough staff, government says

Businesses in areas where local lockdowns are enforced will be able to put staff back on the furlough scheme if they were previously on it, the government has said.

It comes after Leicester became the first city in the UK to enforce a local lockdown and close all non-essential stores following a spike in Covid-19 cases. The city’s stricter measures will last for at least two weeks.

The prime minister's official spokesman said in a statement: “If employers have used the furlough scheme at any point between 1 March and 30 June, which of course many will have, they can re-furlough those employees from 1 July.

“If someone worked in non-essential retail and they have been able to go back to work and that non-essential retail now has to close again, they will still be eligible to benefit from the furlough scheme.

“It applies nationwide but obviously it's a particular circumstance to Leicester and those surrounding conurbations at the moment.”