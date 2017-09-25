Callino raises the bar for men’s A/W fashion with a trendy collection

Callino the men’s wear brand is coming up with a collection inspired from European fashion for the upcoming Autumn/Winter season. The brand is introducing latest fashion and cuts this Autumn/Winter season. And the special attraction from the brand is their suits and blazers range and a new range of check fabrics.

Men’s wear the brand’s forte

Ashok Singhal CMD Callino elaborates, “We launched our brand in February 2014. The major reason for commencing operations in a men’s wear was because of our 25 years’ experience in similar industry and so men’s wear is where our interest and forte lies. Further, based on textile manufacturing, we have a strong base in fabric sourcing. We have a premiere men’s collection with formal and semi-formal shirts.”

Talking about the brand’s style statement he says, “We believe in fashion which any one can wear. Our target customers are between 25 to 45 years of age. Our collection is inspired by European fashion and we are going to introduce a casual collection this season which is more focussed on youth.”

He points out innovation is all about fashion and they are offering a wide range across all categories. The colour palette is dark shades and new colours. “We are offering all fashion fabrics including cotton, TR, TRW, knitted, indigo fabrics and latest prints.”

Singhal explains, “We as a brand are not in a favour of offering frequent, or aggressive discounts but keeping the market scenario in mind, we have to offer some decent discounts to our loyal customers for their repetition in fresh sales. The trend of discounting is changing in terms of presentation to customers, but there is always a limit to discount, one can only go till a certain level.”