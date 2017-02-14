Campus Sutra to open near colleges

Online apparel brand Campus Sutra will launch small format retail outlets near colleges. At first two or three stores will be launched in June or July. Each store will be set up over 250 to 300 square feet of space, with an investment of around Rs 12 lakh. Based in Bangalore, and founded in 2013 by two sisters, Campus Sutra designs apparel and accessories that youngsters can identify with like T-shirts, sweatshirts, bags, mugs and backpacks. With a total strength of 80 employees, the brand works with eight captive units. Its core is supply chain, and it brings products to the market fast.

Campus Sutra considers back-end metrics like inventory turnover ratio, sell-through rate, and time-to-market as key to its business. Its sell-through rates are above 95 per cent. Lots of its products, including winter wear, get maximum sales from the northeast. On an average, it gets around 6000 orders a day and it broke even in the seventh month of operations.

The aim is to make Campus Sutra a 100 million dollar brand (Rs 669 crores) by 2020. Revenues are expected to reach Rs 100 crores this fiscal year. It already owns a junior wear brand. Ethnic formal wear will be launched under a different brand name.