Canada Goose to open first German store in Berlin this autumn

Canada Goose is set to open its first German store in Berlin this autumn.

It marks the Toronto-based brand’s fourth store in Europe, with locations in London, Milan and Paris. The company said it chose the German capital as its newest spot due to its creative flair influenced by a diverse mix of fashion, art, music.

The new two-floor store is located on one of the city’s most popular historic avenues in the western city centre next to iconic German department store KaDeWe and mixes aspects of Candian and German design details.

It will also be the first Canada Goose store to feature a “biodimensional” installation - a wall instalation combining lighting and elements of the environment “to bring the outdoors inside”.

“Germany has played an important role in the story of Canada Goose. This brand was built in Europe through our exposition at so many of the country’s incredible trade shows over our early years and we’re so happy to return now with our first German store,” President and CEO Dani Reiss said in a statement.

“And, Berlin itself has always had a special place in my heart. The vibrancy of its people and the importance of art to Berlin’s identity makes it truly one of the world’s most unique cities, always on the cutting edge of culture. I’m proud of our newest European store in Berlin, in the heart of its famed shopping district on the Kurfürstendamm.”

Canada Goose currently operates 22 company stores across three continents.