Canada Goose unveils new retail concept with flagship in Paris
Canada Goose introduces a new retail concept in Paris.
The Canadian premium outdoor brand has unveiled its new store concept. The design will debut in a new flagship store on the world-famous Champs-Élysées shopping avenue in Paris. Canada Goose made the announcement on Friday. Another store is set to open in Milan later this autumn.
The new store concept, which combines art, architecture and Canadian heritage, was developed in collaboration with the architectural firm Snøhetta. The Paris store features an aluminium façade interspersed with mica, imitating sunlight on fresh snow. A vaulted ceiling profile and individually adjustable lighting reflect the course of daylight. This creates an atmosphere that changes throughout the day.
At the centre of the store is a wall inspired by cartography, which geographically tells the story of Canada Goose. Selected archives from the brand bridge the gap between past and present. The concept is complemented by works from the Canada Goose Art Collection. These include a copper-leafed stone sculpture by Michael Belmore and a mural inspired by Ningiukulu Teevee’s “Tiptoe Through the Tundra”. It pays homage to the first Inuit parkas and the artistry of the North, according to the statement.
The planned store in Milan will open in autumn on Corso Giacomo Matteotti. There, the brand continues the narrative line from Paris, interpreted through an Italian perspective. The façade of the historic building will be preserved. Local, custom-made fixtures will highlight cultural authenticity and sustainable design.
Both stores will present the entire Canada Goose collection, including outerwear, apparel, footwear and accessories. In Paris, there will also be a dedicated seasonal space for Haider Ackermann’s Snow Goose by Canada Goose.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com