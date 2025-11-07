Canada Goose unveils new retail concept with flagship in Paris

Canada Goose introduces a new retail concept in Paris.

The Canadian premium outdoor brand has unveiled its new store concept. The design will debut in a new flagship store on the world-famous Champs-Élysées shopping avenue in Paris. Canada Goose made the announcement on Friday. Another store is set to open in Milan later this autumn.

The new store concept, which combines art, architecture and Canadian heritage, was developed in collaboration with the architectural firm Snøhetta. The Paris store features an aluminium façade interspersed with mica, imitating sunlight on fresh snow. A vaulted ceiling profile and individually adjustable lighting reflect the course of daylight. This creates an atmosphere that changes throughout the day.

Canada Goose in Paris Credits: Canada Goose

At the centre of the store is a wall inspired by cartography, which geographically tells the story of Canada Goose. Selected archives from the brand bridge the gap between past and present. The concept is complemented by works from the Canada Goose Art Collection. These include a copper-leafed stone sculpture by Michael Belmore and a mural inspired by Ningiukulu Teevee’s “Tiptoe Through the Tundra”. It pays homage to the first Inuit parkas and the artistry of the North, according to the statement.

The planned store in Milan will open in autumn on Corso Giacomo Matteotti. There, the brand continues the narrative line from Paris, interpreted through an Italian perspective. The façade of the historic building will be preserved. Local, custom-made fixtures will highlight cultural authenticity and sustainable design.

Both stores will present the entire Canada Goose collection, including outerwear, apparel, footwear and accessories. In Paris, there will also be a dedicated seasonal space for Haider Ackermann’s Snow Goose by Canada Goose.

Canada Goose in Paris Credits: Canada Goose

Canada Goose in Paris Credits: Canada Goose

Canada Goose in Paris Credits: Canada Goose