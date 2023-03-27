Canadian brand Duer aims to double retail footprint in 2023

Vancouver-based fashion brand Duer says it plans to double its physical store estate from five to 10 by the end of the year.

The denim specialist said the decision comes after experiencing a 100 percent increase in year-over-year growth “paired with a casual clothing boom that continues to drive demand”.

It said its aim is to “optimize brand awareness and interest in the Canadian retail landscape” before expanding into the US and Europe.

“We have an ambitious growth trajectory, and the market's preference for sophisticated, comfortable clothing has propelled what's possible,” founder Gary Lenett said in a statement.

“The momentum hasn't changed our approach to growth, which is to scale profitably - and we're confident additional storefronts in Canada will support this goal,” he said.

The expansion will kick off with the opening of a pop-up store in Mississauga-based Square One Shopping Centre on April 1, followed by a permanent new storefront in downtown Toronto which will open its doors in May and will replace the current Queen St. W. location.

Lenett said: “The Greater Toronto Area is Duer’s fastest growing Canadian market so we're optimistic about how these stores will perform.

“We see our new retail footprints as a way to connect people with the brand but also as community hubs where we can bring the Duer ethos to life.”