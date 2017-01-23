Canadian lingerie brand Blush forays in India

Canadian lingerie brand Blush and American brand Elegant Moments has now entered India. They have come to India through The Lingerie Store, an online lingerie boutique that offers exquisitely designed and a wide range of lingerie appropriate for special occasions, romantic getaways, honeymoons and weddings.

Blush Lingerie creates sexy underwear with a playful touch - brightly colored panties, barely-there thongs, and satiny corsets. Founded in 1985, the brand provides flirtatious and affordable luxury to women worldwide with sensual, voluptuous, and urbane intimates. Each piece in the collection inspires discerning women to embrace their unique sense of self with complete assurance and a flair for playfulness. Lace styles and seductive details complete this luxurious designer collection.

Elegant Moments is an American wholesaler and maker of lingerie. Founded in 1983, Elegant Moments chooses the best fabrics and designs for customers. Elegant Moments designs sexy lingerie, hosiery, costumes, plus size lingerie, sexy clothes, adult costumes, sexy body stockings and hosiery, club wear and prepackaged lingerie as well as leather intimate apparel.

India's lingerie market is currently valued at three billion dollars. In the next few years the market value is projected to jump to five billion. While physical stores ring in the bulk of sales unavailability of sizes, lack of privacy and shortage of trained personnel have paved the way for online lingerie portals.