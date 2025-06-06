Carhartt WIP expands presence in Munich with second store opening

American workwear label Carhartt WIP opened a new store in Munich’s Glockenbachviertel district. This marks the brand’s second store in the german city, with the first located in the Schwabing district.

The new 120 square metre store in Reichenbachstraße was designed by Milan-based architectural firm Andrea Caputto, in collaboration with Salomée Faeh. Faeh, along with Edwin Faeh, founded the European arm of the US workwear label in 1994.

Among the new store’s highlights is a striking wooden facade, which pays homage to traditional Bavarian architecture. This aesthetic is carried throughout the store’s interior, which features solid wood shelving and flooring, while marble display tables and steel fixtures offer industrial touches that reflect the utilitarian roots of the brand.

To celebrate the opening, Carhartt WIP collaborated with British-born, German-based artist Jay Daniel Wright to create a number of exclusive items, including a hooded sweatshirt, a T-shirt and a tote bag, as well as a series of wooden pendants. The artist also created two sculptures, inspired by folkloric tablets, which will be permanently displayed in the store.

Carhartt store in Munich. Credits: Carhartt WIP