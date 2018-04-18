Carlton London teams up with Ace Turtle to push ecom in India

Carlton London has tied up with Ace Turtle to scale up its e-commerce business in India. Carlton London is a British lifestyle brand, which has witnessed tremendous success globally with its unique collections tailor-made for premium style focused consumers. Ace Turtle is Asia’s omni-channel platform company. Based in Bangalore, it was founded in 2013. It provides e-commerce, multichannel, and marketing solutions to brands and retailers through its e-commerce platform. Ace Turtle is an end to end enterprise solution for brands and retailers looking to engage and transact with omni-channel consumers.

Ace Turtle’s omni-channel platform Rubicon will power Carlton London’s e-commerce business through a seamless inventory and catalogue management across existing and new demand generation channels. Carlton London has already emerged as a successful brand in the Indian market with stores located across prime locations in North India. Getting into multiple retail channels is a part of the brand’s larger omni-channel strategy to reach out to a wider audience across geographies.

India’s retail consumerism is going through a paradigm shift with customers interacting with brands through various channels. The rise of e-commerce has ensured the growing dominance of online channels, as one of the most preferred platforms to optimise sales. However, adoption of technology becomes critical in ensuring optimisation of fulfilment using data.