Carlton London to launch Carlton Flex in India

Carlton London will soon launch western wear and athleisure range for men and women in India. The British footwear brand which entered India in 2002, has so far been retailing footwear, bags, and accessories. The sports athleisure line will be launched under the brand name Carlton Flex. Also on the offing are watches. Women’s wear, men’s wear and athleisure will be sold mostly through e-commerce portals while in the offline space the products will be available in select flagship outlets of the brand. Apparels will be made in India while some of the watches will be imported.

The brand is working with factories in India who have good knowledge about the product. So, apart from some hardware and technologies which are hard to bring into India, the apparels and accessories will be made in the country. Carlton London has 15 exclusive retail outlets in the country and 35 shop-in-shops. The brand aims to reach around 200 doors in the country in the next five years. Carlton opened in 1989 and produces five million pairs of shoes a year. It has three owned factories in India, and partner factories in China, Vietnam, Brazil and Spain. The company caters to customers from value to premium retailers from specialist footwear operators to clothing and general retailers from mail order companies to online traders.