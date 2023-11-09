Castore initiates store openings in UK, Ireland and the Middle East

British sportswear brand Castore is preparing to welcome a slew of new store openings as it continues on its expansion plans in a bid to bolster the company’s rapid growth.

Most recently, the brand has unveiled plans to open new stores in Grafton Street, Ireland, and in UK shopping centre Bluewater, each of which will showcase men’s and women’s collections, as well as teamwear and merchandise for Formula 1 and football.

Castore has also launched a new store at the Dubai Mall, marking an expansion of the brand into the Middle East.

In further efforts, the company is also looking into internal development at its Manchester-based headquarters, where Castore’s offices are set to expand across five stories and will see the introduction of an in-house store concept.

Castore has already embarked on a substantial expansion in the past year, opening over 25 retail locations and e-commerce websites, as well as growing its team by over 250 members.

In a release, Tom Beahon, the brand’s co-founder, said: “We are constantly thinking about our growth plans and the brand expansion, to ensure we’re edging closer to our mighty ambition for Castore to be the world’s number one premium sports brand.”

He continued: “It’s a very exciting time for Castore, as we’re determined to continue this growth trajectory and position the brand as a key player in the retail sports market, both locally in Manchester, nationally and overseas too.”