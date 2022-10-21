Cecilie Bahnsen launches rental service with Hurr

Cecilie Bahnsen is the latest fashion brand to launch a rental offering.

The Danish label has teamed up with rental fashion platform Hurr for the service.

The edit features a variety of Cecilie Bahnsen’s signature styles, including the Beth and Tilde dresses, as well as other stand-out pieces and accessories.

“It’s so exciting to welcome a brand to the fold that perfectly aligns with Hurr’s ethos and core values, and continue our support for leading female designers,” said Hurr’s head of partnership Sophie Devlin in a release.

“Our customers will now get the chance to rent some of Cecilie Bahnsen’s most coveted and timeless pieces from past seasons,” she said.

Also this month, John Lewis announced a new womenswear rental service in partnership with Hurr.

Other big-name British retailers to launch rental services include Marks & Spencer, Selfridges, Fenwick, and Jigsaw.