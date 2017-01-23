Central to stock Biswa Bangla products

Department store Central, run by the Future Group, may soon stock Biswa Bangla products. Biswa Bangla is an apparel and décor brand from West Bengal. Its offerings include a variety of saris, linen and cotton shirts, casual pants, trousers, kurtas and a variety of handicrafts, decorative items and so on.

The Future Group will also source and market products from self-help groups of West Bengal. These products will be marketed through its modern retail formats, preferably Big Bazaar. Future Group is also in talks with the West Bengal Agri Marketing Department to source vegetables and fruits.

Kolkata still does not have a Central outlet. One outlet is expected to come up around March or April this year. Future Group will also set up an apparel manufacturing hub in the city covering an area of two lakh square feet. It will give direct employment to over 10,000 people.

Future Group is present in the hypermarket and fashion businesses. It has 34 stores and is looking at adding 16 more in the coming 12 months. It is targeting a revenue of Rs 3500 crores for financial year 2018. The enterprise sold off its fashion chain Pantaloons four years ago as well as stakes in a couple of fashion brands such as Biba and And to pare debt in the group.