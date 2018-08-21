Chinese brand Yoyoso plans to enter India

Chinese fast-fashion retailer Yoyoso will soon foray in India. Lulu Group subsidiary Tablez will launch the brand’s exclusive stores in India. Tablez is planning to open 30 Yoyoso stores in key locations in the coming five years. Yoyoso stocks affordable daily fashion products and runs over 1,000 stores around the world. The products are simple, natural, high-end and have great value. Yoyoso has more than a decade of experience in retail operations. It deals in cosmetics, home accessories, fashion accessories, fashion bags, digital accessories, stationery and gifts, seasonal products, imported food etc.

The brand looks at the Indian market as one of the most important in its global strategy, , and hopes to deliver plenty of surprises to the youth of India. Tablez has introduced leading global brands in F&B, toys, lifestyle and apparel to India. The company has signed master franchise agreements to bring brands like Springfield, Women’secret, Toys R Us and Babies R Us to the country. Tablez also holds franchise rights for Cold Stone Creamery and Galito’s in addition to successfully developing two home-grown brands: Bloomsbury’s and Peppermill. Tablez currently operates more than 55 outlets globally and plans to expand to 175 outlets by 2020.