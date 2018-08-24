Chopard launches flagship e-store on JD.com

One year after launching its first products on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com, Swiss watch and jewelry maker Chopard is releasing an official flagship store in partnership with China’s largest e-tailer.

JD.com said in a statement that Chopard will be able to offer more products to Chinese consumers by leveraging on the e-commerce giant’s logistics and marketing structure. All orders will be handled by JD’s delivery service.

“JD is an ideal partner for Chopard’s first foray outside of the Maison’s existing distribution channels in China”, said Tasso von Berlepsch, General Manager of Chopard China, in the statement.