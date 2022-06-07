Christian Louboutin opens beach-themed pop-up in Selfridges

Luxury accessories label Christian Louboutin has unveiled a new pop-up inspired by beach culture within Selfridges’ Corner Shop space.

Running for four weeks, the immersive space, ‘Loubi’s on the Beach’, integrates seaside living with Louboutin design, in a set that features a boardwalk, beach huts, kiosk and on-site lifeguard.

Alongside designs from the house’s new summer collection, Greekaba, visitors can try branded ice cream and browse the line through red and white striped beach huts.

Commemorating the pop-up, a collection of limited-edition beach essentials will also be exclusively available, including three types of printed surfboards that draw inspiration from the pop-up space’s design and branded motifs.

Additionally, the house will further be offering matching swim sets and a range of relevant lifestyle products, such as a bat and ball, cups and water bottles. The full range will be available at Selfridges Oxford Street, while select products will be made available online and at Selfridges Manchester from July.

Designed as a celebration of the ‘Great British Summer’, the luxury retailer said in a release that a range of in-store animations and events are also set to take place during the month-long pop-up.