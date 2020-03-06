Christian Louboutin to move to Rodeo Drive

A new name is heading on the famed street of Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles. Christian Louboutin, the luxury footwear label known for its iconic red-bottomed shoes, has opened its doors to consumers visiting the Beverly Hills shopping destination.

According to California Apparel News, the French footwear company recently signed a lease to open a new boutique at 477 N. Rodeo Drive.

The brand has been running two separate stores—one for men’s footwear and one for women’s—on North Robertson Boulevard. However, both boutiques are scheduled to close its doors at the end of the year, when the new Rodea Drive shop is slated to open.

Christian Louboutin’s new store—whose previous occupents include Badgley Mischka and Boulmiche—will be located on the corner of South Santa Monica Boulevard and Rodeo Drive, near a Saint Laurent boutique.

