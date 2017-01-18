Chumbak applies for single brand license

Bangalore-based Chumbak Designs, is a foreign-funded homegrown single brand company. Chumbak has now applied for a single brand license that will allow them to carry out retailing through brick-and-mortar as well as online stores.

Chumbak opened in 2010 and initially supplied to MBOs. It operates 18 Chumbak-branded stores in popular malls and high streets. In recent years, Chumbak has also diversified into apparel and fashion accessories for men and women like wallets and bags as well as home products. It retails over 100 categories.

In November 2015, India allowed foreign-funded local manufacturers that are controlled by Indians to sell their products through company-owned e-commerce platforms, provided such firms manufacture 70 per cent of their total products themselves and source the rest from local companies. Prior to that, such companies could sell online only if they manufactured 100 per cent of their products themselves. Currently, an unified single brand permission allows such companies that sell a host of products under a single label to sell through various retailing options including wholesaling, own stores, franchisees and through company owned e-commerce. Like Chumbak, others like Fabindia and online furniture seller Urban Ladder are also seeking single brand license.