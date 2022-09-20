Claire’s expands Walmart partnership into additional stores

Claire’s has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Walmart, which will see the accessories retailer grow its presence throughout US stores.

The retailer will be rolling out its accessories and jewellery offer to more than 1,200 additional Walmart locations.

The expansion will see Claire’s become available in over 2,500 Walmart locations, on the department store’s online website and within more than 360 store-in-stores at various Walmarts.

The duo struck up a partnership in 2018 bringing the teen-centred shopping environment and piercing services to Walmart customers, as the department store looked to continue establishing itself as a fashion destination.

“Together with Walmart, we have created a memorable and exciting way to bring Claire’s to customers who love our brand and those with the potential to discover all we have to offer,” said Ryan Vero, CEO of Claire’s, in a release.

Vero continued: “With these new locations, we’re excited to build on the success we have seen with our partnership and our own expanding consumer products business to reach more customers where they live and shop.”