Claire’s steps into Mexico with first flagship opening

Accessories giant Claire’s has announced its entry into Mexico with the opening of its first premier flagship store in the region, initiated in partnership with Exalta.

Located in Mexico City, the new space builds on the retailer’s ongoing international expansion and continues on the premise of integrating personalised experiences into its stores, as first introduced the brand’s Paris flagship earlier this year.

This new look and feel is translated into an edited selection of products across jewellery, fashion, hair, accessories, toys, tech and cosmetics, housed in a 1,227 square foot space.

Here, Claire’s recently refreshed piercing business will also be located, with a new format on display that allows consumers to opt for a more intimate experience when engaging with the service.

In a release, the president of Europe at Claire’s, Richard Flint, said: “Claire’s is a beloved brand with a highly-engaged audience, and as we continue to transform into a fashion powerhouse, we are dedicated to constantly expanding upon the places and ways we connect with them.

“Opening a flagship store in Mexico presents an exciting opportunity to continue building on the brand’s reach through immersive experiences and is just the start of the opportunity we see in this market.”